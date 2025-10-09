3.69 BYN
Poland Refuses to Shoot Down Missiles Over Ukraine Without NATO Consent
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Warsaw has declined Kiev’s request. Poland will not shoot down missiles over Ukraine without the approval of NATO. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic during a working visit to Lvov.
As Sikorski noted, NATO operates an integrated air defense system; decisions to destroy missiles over third-party territories must be made collectively by all NATO members.
Previously, the Kiev regime repeatedly appealed to Warsaw and other Western partners to intercept drones and missiles over Ukraine.