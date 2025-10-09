Watch onlineTV Programm
Heavy rains paralyzed Santa Ana: infrastructure damaged, sewer system overwhelmed

Santa Ana, the second-largest and most economically significant city in El Salvador, has been submerged by floodwaters. Intense downpours have triggered widespread flooding, with torrents of water sweeping away vehicles.

Urban infrastructure has suffered significant damage. The sewer system is unable to cope with the deluge of rainwaters.

There have been no reports of casualties so far. Meteorologists predict thunderstorms and heavy rains will persist in Santa Ana over the next five days.

