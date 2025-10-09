3.69 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.49 BYN
Heavy rains paralyzed Santa Ana: infrastructure damaged, sewer system overwhelmed
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Heavy rains paralyzed Santa Ana: infrastructure damaged, sewer system overwhelmednews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daa36144-4964-4f03-9ba1-f21ddae8334d/conversions/ea20e6e1-072d-4bad-bac2-ce99b9616fef-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daa36144-4964-4f03-9ba1-f21ddae8334d/conversions/ea20e6e1-072d-4bad-bac2-ce99b9616fef-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daa36144-4964-4f03-9ba1-f21ddae8334d/conversions/ea20e6e1-072d-4bad-bac2-ce99b9616fef-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daa36144-4964-4f03-9ba1-f21ddae8334d/conversions/ea20e6e1-072d-4bad-bac2-ce99b9616fef-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Santa Ana, the second-largest and most economically significant city in El Salvador, has been submerged by floodwaters. Intense downpours have triggered widespread flooding, with torrents of water sweeping away vehicles.
Urban infrastructure has suffered significant damage. The sewer system is unable to cope with the deluge of rainwaters.
There have been no reports of casualties so far. Meteorologists predict thunderstorms and heavy rains will persist in Santa Ana over the next five days.