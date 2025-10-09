Global security and economic stability within our common home—the Commonwealth of Independent States—have become among the key themes of the summit in Dushanbe. Nine countries—Belarus, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan—jointly adopted several strategic documents, including the Concept of Military Cooperation through 2030. In total, the leaders considered around twenty questions, addressing issues such as combating crime, terrorism, and extremism, as well as energy security. An important focus was placed on the economy and the quality of life for our citizens.

In this context, our President proposed developing a unified economic strategy for the CIS that would not compromise the national interests of each member state.

The CIS Summit in Dushanbe

The Tajik capital—sunny Dushanbe—was adorned in vibrant colors, with millions of additional trees planted specifically for the summit—a symbol of hospitality.

The city impresses its guests with its richness and abundance, showcasing what it is truly capable of.

Most of the CIS leaders arrived the day before, providing opportunities for bilateral discussions and informal exchanges during a private dinner event.

A. Lukashenko Participates in the CIS Summit

Today, on the main day of the summit, each leader was personally greeted by the host, President Rahmon.

In Dushanbe, the Belarusian President held a series of bilateral meetings. While awaiting the arrival of other heads of state, he managed to engage in conversations, including expanded formats.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, who is very selective about attending summits, ultimately arrived. Putin was also in the city on a state visit during these days. His personal meeting with Aliyev eased some of the tension lingering after the incident involving the Azerbaijani aircraft. Yet, despite the sometimes complex landscape within the CIS, dialogue remains the main priority.

Lukashenko on Cooperation within the CIS: The Importance of Preserving the Common Economic Space

Whereas in the past there were assertions that the CIS had become outdated or ineffective, recent statements have grown more restrained. The formats are being synchronized; we are working together within the EAEU, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS. Our President has always been among those who unequivocally support the CIS, urging even in the most challenging times to stand united.

Lukashenko: Common Challenges Demand Maximum Coordination and Utilization of the CIS’s Potential

"Counteracting terrorism, strengthening border security, and fighting transnational crime—these are no longer tasks for separate agencies but integral components of each state's national security," said Alexander Lukashenko. According to him, the broad agenda of the summit directly confirms that modern threats affect us all.

"We are witnesses and participants in tectonic geopolitical processes. For some, these mean painful and disheartening re-alignments of ambitions with reality. For Eurasia, however, they are a necessary, albeit painful, stage on the path to increasing our global role and reinforcing the status of one of the most significant political and economic centers in a multipolar world," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

He expressed confidence that shared challenges require maximum coordination and the full utilization of the CIS’s capabilities. "Our goal today is not only to recognize risks and analyze opportunities but also to develop concrete, practically implementable mechanisms of cooperation," he added.

The CIS Military Concept up to 2030

The tense situation along our borders and within the Commonwealth itself compels us to engage in serious discussions. New threats emerge constantly, related to the military-political environment. Any danger to one member of the CIS automatically becomes a threat to all others. That is why a new military concept is needed.

A. Lukashenko: Belarus Supports De-escalation and Dialogue

"Ensuring security and maintaining peace within the Commonwealth are our absolute priorities. We must prevent CIS states from becoming entangled in dangerous adventures that threaten not only our region but humanity as a whole," declared the head of state.

Unfortunately, several Western countries are increasingly retreating into their stereotypes, detached from reality. Their policies of confrontation, erecting new iron curtains, and brandishing weapons only escalate regional tensions. Despite provocative actions by our immediate neighbors in the West, Belarus remains a responsible nation, advocating for de-escalation and dialogue.

Lukashenko noted that CIS security councils respond promptly to emerging challenges and threats. "From their initiatives, we will adopt very important decisions and documents: cooperation programs against terrorism and extremism for 2026–2028, measures to strengthen border security on external borders for 2026–2030, and the Military Cooperation Concept until 2030," he said. "It is crucial that the sane voices of the CIS countries are heard louder and that constructive proposals for peace and security are more effectively promoted internationally."

"We look forward to active participation from your representatives in the upcoming third Minsk High-Level Conference on Eurasian Security at the end of October," the President concluded.

The Economy of the CIS Demonstrates Steady Growth

Many, if not all, contemporary conflicts are rooted in economic competition. To withstand these challenges, expanding trade and investment cooperation is essential. And in this regard, CIS countries are doing well. The first five months of this year saw the total GDP of the CIS grow by over 5% compared to the same period in 2024. Besides GDP growth, industrial output and retail turnover have increased.

On one side of the scale are security issues; on the other, economic development. Every integration effort should bring tangible benefits to people. Our President continually reminds colleagues to create equal conditions, without harming anyone.

No New Developments

At the negotiation table, representatives from Ukraine and Moldova were absent. Moldova is following the neighbor’s example, withdrawing from some agreements and treaties. Yet, officials from Chisinau claim that Moldova excludes the termination of advantageous agreements with the CIS—a convenient loophole for pragmatic interests.

The CIS Strengthens Its International Positioning

The leaders approved a new format: CIS+ , allowing other countries and even associations to cooperate with the Commonwealth. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has been granted observer status within the CIS.

"CIS Plus" Format and SCO Observer Status in the CIS

One of the strategic directions highlighted by Lukashenko was strengthening the authority and international positioning of the CIS. "The activation of Eurasian integration and the growing interest from third countries in cooperating with our shared structures are becoming a stable trend," he said.

"Look at how far the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has advanced, and the achievements of the EAEU," he emphasized. "This year, Laos received partner status with the SCO, while Venezuela’s application is under review. Trade agreements have been signed between the EAEU and Mongolia, the UAE; applications for observer status at the EAEU from Venezuela, Myanmar, and Nicaragua are under consideration. The CIS must also strengthen cooperation with like-minded countries and organizations to promote a consistent international agenda and defend our approaches and values."

In this regard, the Belarusian leader supports granting SCO observer status within the CIS and fully endorses Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the "CIS Plus" format.

On October 10, the President delivered a pointed message to those who have yet to fully grasp the gravity of the situation: pressure will not ease.

After the summit, officials continued their work in a closed format.

Following the formal events, politicians had the opportunity to converse during an official reception hosted by Tajikistan’s leader.

The format remained closed, as it had the day before. Next year, Turkmenistan will assume the chairmanship of the CIS. However, Putin, as usual, invited colleagues to an informal CIS summit in Russia in December. Naturally, security issues remain at the forefront.

