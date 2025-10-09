Following the CIS summit, our Russian colleagues from "Channel One" asked Alexander Lukashenko to comment on the closed-door negotiations and also on the Nobel Committee’s decision to leave Trump without the peace prize.

Alexander Lukashenko was asked whether he agrees with the Nobel Committee’s decision regarding the awarding of the Peace Prize. It became known that the prize was awarded to opposition Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, although Donald Trump was frequently mentioned among the contenders.

"Complete nonsense. Trump deserved this Nobel Prize; it should have been awarded to him," asserted Lukashenko.

The head of state pointed out that recently, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded "almost arbitrarily." "Just think about the U.S. President (referring to Barack Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2009 despite doing very little. He became president—and immediately received this award)," he said.

At the same time, Lukashenko believes that Donald Trump has done quite a lot for peace, and that the Nobel Committee has "done a disservice" to the peace process in various parts of the world.

"Trump might feel offended," he added.