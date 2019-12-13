3.41 RUB
Election programs of Belarus’ presidential candidates published on 14 January
Election programs of all five candidates running for Belarusian president were published on 14 January, BelTA reports.
In line with the electoral rules and procedures approved by the Central Election Commission, each presidential candidate has the right to appear on radio and television and publish their election programs in a newspaper free of charge.
The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for 26 January 2025. The Belarusian Central Election Commission registered five candidates for the presidency of Belarus: incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, Chairman of the Republican Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus Oleg Gaidukevich, individual entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya, and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus Sergei Syrankov.
Belarus Presidential Elections: 5 Candidates Offer Their Vision for Country's Development
Man who raped and killed Belarusian woman in Poland may be sentenced to life imprisonment
Epiphany celebrated by Christians of Roman Catholic faith
Minsk fully supplied with artesian water. What do the residents of the capital say?
