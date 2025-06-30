3.77 BYN
Government Delegation from Libya Arrives in Belarus
An aircraft with a Libyan government delegation arrived in Belarus on June 30, according to BELTA.
At the airport, the delegation was greeted by Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. The international guests will hold a series of meetings with high-ranking officials, and visit enterprises, medical, and educational institutions.
In February, Minsk hosted Field Marshal and Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar. During that visit, leaders of both countries reaffirmed their readiness to develop cooperation. In May, a Belarusian delegation led by Viktor Karankevich visited Libya. The sides discussed further collaboration in industry, agriculture, healthcare, and other areas.