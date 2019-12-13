Heads of CECs of CIS countries condemn any attempts to interfere in elections

The heads of the electoral bodies of the CIS member states, reaffirming their commitment to protecting and promoting the realization of electoral rights and freedoms through support for sustainable democratic institutions and the rule of law, respecting each other's historical, cultural and legal characteristics and recognizing the value of their national experience in the legal regulation of elections, seeking to strengthen public confidence in elections and referendums by increasing the openness and transparency of electoral procedures, stressing the importance of consortiums of the CIS member states, and emphasizing the importance of the CIS electoral bodies in their efforts to protect and promote electoral rights and freedoms.