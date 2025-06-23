Belarus Holds Presidency of EAEU – Priorities for Integration Development Outlined

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/025d969d-67f2-4aae-a063-2a41f939f3c0/conversions/d7bb3696-7701-4d19-8940-f90bb09d0cc6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/025d969d-67f2-4aae-a063-2a41f939f3c0/conversions/d7bb3696-7701-4d19-8940-f90bb09d0cc6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/025d969d-67f2-4aae-a063-2a41f939f3c0/conversions/d7bb3696-7701-4d19-8940-f90bb09d0cc6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/025d969d-67f2-4aae-a063-2a41f939f3c0/conversions/d7bb3696-7701-4d19-8940-f90bb09d0cc6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Incentives for the development of mutual trade and priorities for industrial integration. Minsk is preparing to host the Eurasian Economic Forum. It is timed to coincide with the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of heads of state. The event will be held within the framework of Belarus' chairmanship.

This is the third chairmanship of our country in the EAEU. Just on the first day of the year, Alexander Lukashenko, as Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, outlined the priorities for the development of integration.

Firstly, technological potential and cooperation. It is necessary to create new import-substituting industries and produce joint products under the Eurasian brand. To improve food security, it is important to concentrate efforts on the development of selection and seed production, as well as increasing the genetic potential of animals. It is also necessary to complete the formation of a single transport space.

The President of Belarus paid special attention to the need to create a common and transparent competitive environment. The domestic market must be protected, for this we need an incentive for further development of exchange trade and the formation of competitive prices for goods. Another priority concerns the area of digital transformation.