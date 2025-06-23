Lukashenko: Mercy, Humanism and Solidarity are Close to Both Order of Malta and Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9b9e7c47-2653-49f9-a23d-3be2b5c2e32f/conversions/fafa7bbe-818b-4419-bb42-a6679de4e5f9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9b9e7c47-2653-49f9-a23d-3be2b5c2e32f/conversions/fafa7bbe-818b-4419-bb42-a6679de4e5f9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9b9e7c47-2653-49f9-a23d-3be2b5c2e32f/conversions/fafa7bbe-818b-4419-bb42-a6679de4e5f9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9b9e7c47-2653-49f9-a23d-3be2b5c2e32f/conversions/fafa7bbe-818b-4419-bb42-a6679de4e5f9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Fra’ John Dunlap, Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta, on St. John the Baptist Day, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state noted that Belarus shares the principles that have been guiding the Order of Malta for centuries - compassion, humanism and solidarity. "We share the conviction that focusing on the well-being of the disadvantaged, fostering dialogue, and promoting mutual understanding are the fundamental principles of a fair and just world order," the message of congratulations reads.

According to the President, the current anniversary year, which is celebrated by the Catholic Church as the Year of Hope, has a special meaning. "This is a time of spiritual renewal, strengthening of universal values and solidarity. I believe that the activities of the Order of Malta, filled with service and compassion, will occupy a worthy place in the pursuit of peace and spiritual revival," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "Let the trials of modern times become an incentive for rethinking, searching for ways of reconciliation and deepening international cooperation."