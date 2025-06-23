3.78 BYN
How Foreign Policy Background Will Affect NATO Summit
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Evidently, the unfavorable foreign policy background will affect the NATO summit, which opens in The Hague on June 24.
It is known that due to Trump, the program of events has been shortened, and the Japanese Prime Minister will be absent at all. In addition, in the run-up to the summit, protests were held by those who disagreed with the proposed increase in defense spending from 2 to 5% and NATO's position on the conflicts in Gaza and Iran.
And, traditionally as in democratic Europe, security measures have been strengthened throughout The Hague. Helicopters have been raised into the sky, police are blocking roads, and mounted units are patrolling the area.