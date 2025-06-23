Israeli army records sixth wave of missile launches from Iran

The Israeli army reported the launch of the sixth wave of missiles from Iran overnight, in Beersheba a missile hit a 7-story building resulting in significant destruction, four deaths, and seven injuries.

Explosions were also heard in other areas of the country. Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa. Previously, Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel; however, military operations continued.

Yesterday, in Qatar, Iran attacked the U.S. base Al-Udeid. Both Qatar and the USA were notified in advance. There are no casualties among American military personnel. Other servicemen were evacuated.