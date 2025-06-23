Watch onlineTV Programm
Iran Launches Missile Strikes on U.S. Base Al-Udeid in Qatar

Yesterday, the U.S. base Al-Udeid in Qatar was attacked. Iran conducted missile strikes, informing Qatar and the USA in advance. There are no casualties among American troops. The military personnel were evacuated beforehand, but the sounds of explosions caused panic among the local population.

The American president thanked Iran for the prior warning about the strikes, which helped avoid casualties. No military response from the USA is expected.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Belarusian citizens in Qatar to refrain from leaving their current locations temporarily.