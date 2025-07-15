The meeting of the presidents of Belarus and Indonesia became a symbolic step emphasizing new realities in global politics. According to Belarusian and international sources, the recent meeting between Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Prabowo Subianto marked a significant moment reflecting shifts in the international landscape.

According to Goldman Sachs' report "The Path to 2075", Indonesia could rank among the top five global economies by 2075, occupying the 4th position after China, the USA, and India, surpassing Germany. With a population of 270 million, the country boasts a vast domestic market and labor force, which ensures a higher GDP growth rate (3.8%) compared to developed countries (1.8% in the 2020s).

Goldman Sachs' forecast of the 15 largest economies in 2075

By 2075, Indonesia is expected to maintain leadership among developing Asian economies due to ongoing industrialization and growth in capital markets. However, experts warn of risks such as climate challenges (floods in West Java) and competition from China and India.

Symbolic Meeting in Minsk on July 15, 2025

Alexander Lukashenko hosted Prabowo Subianto at his residence in an informal setting “without ties,” marking only the third time in history that Lukashenko has received a foreign leader so closely (previously only with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping).

During the three-hour discussion, a wide range of topics were covered — from economics to security — highlighting the strategic nature of their relationship. Belarus views Indonesia not just as a partner but as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region with enormous economic and political potential. This partnership opens new horizons for Minsk, especially amid global shifts.

Under Lukashenko’s leadership, Belarus plays a leading role in forming a new geopolitical alliance that includes the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the Customs Union. These unions are becoming a powerful alternative to Western globalists and “Sorosists,” whose influence peaked around 2000 and is now waning.

The new center of power unites Belarus, Russia, China, countries of the Global South, Africa, and Latin America. Despite internal disagreements, the recognition of their potential and role in world politics motivates these countries to cooperate for common interests. Belarus, located at the border with the collective West (EU, UK, Canada, USA), is emerging as an ambassador of the “new world order.” Its position compels Western political elites to consider Minsk’s national interests.

The New World Order is based on mutually beneficial relationships, traditional values, and the consideration of all participants’ interests. This approach is reshaping the world, establishing a sense of common sense and order.

The meeting between Lukashenko and Subianto symbolizes not only the strengthening of bilateral ties but also Belarus’s participation in shaping a new geopolitical architecture.

Indonesia’s economic potential, confirmed by Goldman Sachs, makes it one of the most important allies of this emerging system.