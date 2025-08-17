West Should Think about What Ukraine's Future to Look Like

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94f6cf6a-832a-4e1a-a147-7782d13cb7cf/conversions/a4cf84b1-df1b-4b18-a418-76e87dcd45fb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94f6cf6a-832a-4e1a-a147-7782d13cb7cf/conversions/a4cf84b1-df1b-4b18-a418-76e87dcd45fb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94f6cf6a-832a-4e1a-a147-7782d13cb7cf/conversions/a4cf84b1-df1b-4b18-a418-76e87dcd45fb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94f6cf6a-832a-4e1a-a147-7782d13cb7cf/conversions/a4cf84b1-df1b-4b18-a418-76e87dcd45fb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Any security guarantees for Ukraine will not include NATO membership, said U.S. Permanent Representative to the military bloc Matthew Whitaker. They will be provided by a 'Coalition of the willing'.

At the same time, the American side believes that Ukraine will become a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to the EU countries, which have committed to spending 5% of GDP on defense.

According to Whitaker, Western countries need to ask themselves what the Ukrainian economy will look like in the future. According to him, in addition to the defense sector, the country will have to restore its agricultural economy, ports and infrastructure.