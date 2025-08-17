"Serious Prospects are Opening Up." Expert on Lukashenko – Trump Talk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c370009f-0d71-4063-adc4-b09901889fb2/conversions/374bc838-8d1c-45e8-8cf0-72be5c49625d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c370009f-0d71-4063-adc4-b09901889fb2/conversions/374bc838-8d1c-45e8-8cf0-72be5c49625d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c370009f-0d71-4063-adc4-b09901889fb2/conversions/374bc838-8d1c-45e8-8cf0-72be5c49625d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c370009f-0d71-4063-adc4-b09901889fb2/conversions/374bc838-8d1c-45e8-8cf0-72be5c49625d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Presidents of Belarus and the United States of America, Alexander Lukashenko and Donald Trump, had a telephone talk on August 15.

"Surely, it was a global sensation. No one expected. This confirms Trump's style, that he is capable of actions that many experts do not even think about, that this could happen," Alexander Markevich, head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus shared his opinion in the studio of the First Information.

He is sure that this call is not only an achievement of Belarusian diplomacy, but also confirmation of the correctness of the course that Belarus led by Lukashenko has been following for many years. "Because we have consistently taken our position regarding the settlement and the peace agenda in Europe in general. We have clearly stated our position on how to resolve not only the Ukrainian conflict, but all the others as well."

Markevich also noted that the interview of the President of Belarus with Time magazine played a positive role, where he clearly said that he could, from the position of his political experience and political wisdom, give advice to Trump on how to negotiate with Putin. The expert believes that this also had its part to play.

"The prospects that can take place and be realized after this call are highly important. First of all, this is that there will be a serious warming up in relations between Belarus and the United States of America," the expert is convinced. "Firstly, it is a historical achievement that such a call took place. And secondly, not only the level of diplomatic representation will be restored in relations between Belarus and the United States."

This call, according to Markevich, confirms that Trump is considering Belarus and is considering the possibility of increasing its role both in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and in ensuring security in Europe. He also sees economic prospects not only between the United States and Belarus, or between the United States and the Union State, but also prospects for relations between the West and Belarus in general.

Of course, the role that Belarus has played and is playing in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, primarily in solving many humanitarian issues, is also taken into account.