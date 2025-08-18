3.71 BYN
Politico: US Officials Dissatisfied with Kiev’s Reluctance to Recognize Russian Control Over Donbas
American officials have expressed their disappointment with Kiev’s stance, which refuses to acknowledge Russian jurisdiction over the entire territory of Donbas, reports Politico.
On August 17, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is discussing with Russia the territorial borders of Ukraine, possible security guarantees, and Kiev’s cooperation with military alliances. However, they do not support ceding control of the entire Donbas to Moscow.
"According to reports, American officials are dissatisfied that Ukraine refuse… (to recognize Russian control over all of Donbas — editor’s note)... The U.S. government views the 'concession of Donbas' as a 'strong card' it could win for Ukraine, and believes that Ukraine should agree to territorial compromises, 'since it will lose these territories anyway,'" the publication reports.