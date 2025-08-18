3.71 BYN
Trump Plans to Call Putin Following Talks with Zelensky and EU Leaders
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President Donald Trump announced that, following his meetings at the White House with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and European Union leaders, he intends to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin via telephone, reports RIA Novosti.
"We are planning to have a phone conversation immediately after today's meetings... he (President Vladimir Putin) is expecting my call once we conclude this session," stated the American president.