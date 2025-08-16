3.71 BYN
Lithuania Plans to Build Three-Tier Defense Line on Border with Russia and Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has announced its intention to start building a common three-tier defensive line, which will have a depth of 50 km and provide enhanced control on the border with Russia and Belarus.
The defense line will consist of three echelons, including anti-tank ditches, minefields, fortified positions with trenches, and engineering barriers.
All of this will be integrated with NATO and EU projects, and the main task is to slow down the movement of Russian troops and hold out until the arrival of the main forces of the alliance.