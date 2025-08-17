Ukraine Attacks Oil Pipeline Leading to Hungary

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ukraine attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary. Oil supplies from Russia have been halted. This was announced by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Peter Szijjarto declared: "This latest strike against our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable."

The Russian side reported that the pipeline was being repaired. But it is still unknown when supplies will be restored.