Ukraine Attacks Oil Pipeline Leading to Hungary
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary. Oil supplies from Russia have been halted. This was announced by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.
Peter Szijjarto declared: "This latest strike against our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable."
The Russian side reported that the pipeline was being repaired. But it is still unknown when supplies will be restored.
Szijjarto also added that repeated Ukrainian attacks on energy systems are aimed at drawing Budapest into a military conflict. He also reminded Kiev that electricity from Hungary plays a vital role for Ukraine itself