FSB Foils Terror Attack on Crimean Bridge

FSB prevented a terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge, which Ukrainian special services intended to commit. Chevrolet Volt with powerful IED was identified and neutralized, and persons involved in its delivery to Russia were detained, the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the FSB of Russia reported, TASS reports.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation prevented another attempt by Ukrainian special services to commit a terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge using a car equipped with explosives," PRC emphasized. "It was established that the car with a high-power improvised explosive device arrived in Russia from Ukraine in transit through a number of countries."

"Despite all the tricks of the Ukrainian terrorists, the FSB officers of Russia managed to promptly uncover their plans, identify and defuse the explosive device carefully concealed in the Chevrolet Volt, and detain all those involved in its delivery to the territory of our country," the FSB noted.

As reported by the Center for Public Relations, the car crossed the Russian-Georgian border at the international checkpoint "Verkhniy Lars" in North Ossetia and was to be delivered to the Krasnodar Territory by a private driver-carrier, where it was planned to hand it over to another driver, who was to drive it to Crimea via the Crimean Bridge and become an unwitting suicide bomber, whom the Kiev regime planned to use "in the dark."