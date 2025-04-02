The staff members of the Estonian War Museum destroyed monuments honoring the fighters of the Red Army who liberated the territory of the Baltic Republic from Nazi occupation.

This act of vandalism occurred at the Tallinn Military Cemetery. In a statement, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus condemned the event, declaring it yet another inhumane act that desecrates the memory of the liberators.

"One can only wonder where these misguided Estonian politicians would be and under which flag they would march had it not been for the heroic deeds of those whose monuments they so thoughtlessly and shamefully demolish — and what kind of future they are forging for their country," the press service stated.