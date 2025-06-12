The Belarusian delegation held a series of meetings in Lebanon, with initial negotiations taking place remarkably close to the runway, highlighting the immediacy of the engagement.

The two countries agreed to intensify cooperation across the Middle Eastern vector, covering areas such as the supply of food products, veterinary pharmaceuticals, agricultural machinery, as well as workforce training and the establishment of joint ventures.

Belarus hosts over 600 students annually, including more than 50 medical students, many of whom return home to save lives. There were proposals to increase the recruitment of Lebanese doctors and specialists in Belarusian universities. As a gesture of support, Belarus donated ambulance vehicles and products of Belarusian production to Lebanon, a decision made by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus, emphasized that the foundations for Belarus-Lebanon cooperation were laid between 2004-2005. He noted that, due to various reasons, this cooperation has slowed but expressed confidence that the recent government delegation visit should serve as a platform to deepen collaboration in multiple sectors beyond just economics.