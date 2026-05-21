Belarus and Russia have just conducted their most serious nuclear exercises in years — and for the first time, both Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin were personally present on the ground. The West, predictably, erupted in cries of “nuclear sabre-rattling.”

Four Clear Objectives of the Nuclear Drills

During the exercises, Russian and Belarusian forces rehearsed the full operational cycle of nuclear forces — without using live nuclear warheads.

“The training is a planned exercise within the framework of the Union State. It is not directed against third countries and poses no threat to regional security,” the Belarusian Defence Ministry emphasised from the outset.

The stated goals were straightforward and defensive:

To test the readiness of armed forces whose mission is to prevent aggression by third countries;

To assess the ability of units to carry out combat missions;

To practise command-and-control and coordination during combat operations;

To improve the skills of command and operational staff in managing forces for the deterrence of a potential adversary.

Key elements included the deployment and activation of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system based on Belarusian territory (its precise location remains classified). Russia, for its part, demonstrated every component of its nuclear triad: launches from land, sea, and strategic bombers.

This was already the third such exercise — yet the first in which both presidents participated simultaneously and in person.

Belarus — the Nuclear “Wedge” Against NATO

Western opponents immediately accused Minsk and Moscow of escalation and “nuclear sabre-rattling.” But let us turn the question around: who started this?

NATO countries continue their aggressive militarisation along the borders of the Union State. Over more than 1,000 kilometres of shared frontier with Belarus, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, they are rapidly expanding their military presence. Poland in particular is making the loudest noise with its tank tracks. And all of this is happening in open disregard of the oral assurances given to Moscow in the 1990s about NATO’s eastward expansion.

Alexander Khorovets: “And what are we supposed to do? Sit quietly, stay silent, be afraid, or keep drawing new ‘red lines’? We know Lukashenko. He doesn’t count to three. Push him far enough and he will press that red button. Then it will be too late for apologies.”

In its current configuration, Belarus serves as a strategic wedge — sometimes called the “balcony” — right in the centre of the European theatre. Belarus has never waved any “red flags.” Its foreign policy has always been open and pragmatic: do not touch us, and we will not touch you.

Lukashenko’s Blunt Warning: “Don’t Push Us — or We Will Push Back”

Belarus remains ready for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, but it will not tolerate provocation. President Lukashenko stated it plainly: “We threaten no one. But we possess this weapon, and we are prepared to defend our common Fatherland — from Brest to Vladivostok — by every means necessary.”

He has repeatedly warned that the “red buttons” around Belarus and Russia have already been pressed many times. Only the very last, brightest one remains untouched.

At the same time, the Belarusian leader has consistently extended an olive branch:

He is ready to sit down for direct talks with Zelensky at any moment — even in Kyiv.

He proposes resolving issues “like men,” face to face.

He openly accuses the Ukrainian leadership and the collective West — above all London and Brussels — of deliberately blocking every peace initiative.

Alexander Khorovets: “Lukashenko will not be intimidated. If necessary, he will fly to Kyiv, sit down and talk with Zelensky. But Zelensky himself has no interest in that. Why? Because the moment this bloody conflict ends, the cash flow enriching the entire Bankova clique will end with it.”

Reaction to Syrsky’s Statements and the Baltic Neighbours

Particular attention should be paid to the recent remarks by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrsky about possible “operations on the northern front” and the alleged “threat from Belarus.”

Syrsky’s words amount to nothing less than deliberate escalation and provocation.

Artem Stroganov: “Ukrainian soldiers themselves have given Syrsky the nickname ‘the Butcher General.’ His entire military doctrine consists of throwing waves of poorly trained, badly equipped, forcibly mobilised men into the meat grinder — hundreds of thousands of whom have already perished.”

The Baltic elites, now in control of countries that were once friendly to us, are only adding fuel to the fire. Belarusian air-defence systems regularly detect Ukrainian drones flying across Lithuanian and Latvian territory toward Russia. Minsk issues neighbourly warnings. The response is either total silence or days of frantic — and fruitless — searches for “phantom” drones.

Alexander Khorovets: “The funniest part? When Lithuania finally declared a nationwide air-raid alert and sent people to the bomb shelters… those shelters were locked.”

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich put it best: “Our country stands for good-neighbourly relations, for peaceful coexistence and for the peaceful resolution of all issues — not just conflicts. We are not in conflict with anyone and have no intention of entering into conflict. We must talk. We must build constructive cooperation so that our peoples can live well and happily — as brotherly nations once did: the Baltic peoples, the Polish people, the Ukrainian people.”

A Demonstration of Strength for the Sake of Peace

These exercises were never a threat. They were a clear demonstration that the Union State is both ready and able to defend its interests.

The central message is unmistakable: “We do not want conflict. But if you push us too far, we will respond. So it is better not to push.”