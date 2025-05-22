The decision by the European Union to impose higher import customs duties on Belarusian products is seen as blatant trade protectionism, a manifestation of unfair competition, and a poor imitation of active policies by European institutions.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the European Parliament’s approval of new restrictive tariffs on imports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Belarus and Russia.

Ruslan Varankov, head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and MID spokesperson, humorously noted, “In such cases, folk wisdom offers many apt expressions—from ‘cutting the branch you’re sitting on’ to ‘doing things to spite your mother’—and, seriously, we can only once again sympathize with ordinary citizens of EU member countries, who will be deprived of access to high-quality, affordable, and competitive products of Belarusian origin—primarily agricultural products and nitrogen fertilizers.”

He believes that it is no coincidence that European farmers and their organizations have clearly and unequivocally condemned the reckless plans of EU officials. Such measures can only lead to another surge in food prices within the EU, the destruction of jobs in the agricultural sector, and a further decline in living standards.

For example, raising tariffs on Belarusian casein—a fifth of Europe’s import—will increase prices for compound feed. The rising cost of flax, which currently covers half of the EU’s needs, will hit the textile industry, forcing it to buy raw materials at twice the previous price. Restrictions on fertilizers, where Belarus is the fourth key supplier, will harm farmers: their production costs will soar, and ordinary families will have to pay more for bread and milk.