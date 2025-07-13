Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Riots Erupt in Spain Following Attack by Migrants on Pensioner

Riots Erupt in Spain Following Attack by Migrants on Pensioner

In Torre-Pacheco, Spain, clashes between locals and migrants have continued for several days after a brutal assault on a 68-year-old Spaniard.

Unknown individuals attacked the man while he was out for his morning walk. A group of young people caught him and beat him, reportedly not for robbery but as part of a social media challenge, according to local media. The assailants have not yet been captured, but residents believe they could be migrants. Outraged locals gathered for a protest in support of the victim. The rally escalated into a brawl involving migrants, with the use of cold weapons, bottles, sticks, and other improvised weapons. The police are struggling to contain the tensions.