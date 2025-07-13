3.74 BYN
EPM Lange Calls for EU Countermeasures Against US Over Tariffs
Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade, has urged the European Union to immediately implement retaliatory measures against the United States in response to the recently imposed trade tariffs. This was reported by Reuters.
Lange emphasized that the first list of reciprocal measures should be enacted on Monday, as originally planned, with a second set to follow without delay. In his view, the decision by the American authorities constitutes a "slap in the face" to ongoing negotiations.
As a reminder, President Donald Trump announced that from August 1, a 30% tariff would be levied on European goods imported into the United States. Existing sectoral tariffs on certain products, established earlier, will remain in force.