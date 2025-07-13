EPM Lange Calls for EU Countermeasures Against US Over Tariffs

Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade, has urged the European Union to immediately implement retaliatory measures against the United States in response to the recently imposed trade tariffs. This was reported by Reuters.

Lange emphasized that the first list of reciprocal measures should be enacted on Monday, as originally planned, with a second set to follow without delay. In his view, the decision by the American authorities constitutes a "slap in the face" to ongoing negotiations.