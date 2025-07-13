3.74 BYN
Fires Close Border Between Syria and Turkey
For the past eleven days, wildfires have been raging in Syria’s Latakia Province. The flames are destroying agricultural lands and are dangerously approaching residential areas.
The fires have blocked the main road connecting Latakia and Kessab, complicating evacuation efforts and preventing aid groups from reaching affected communities.
In response to the spreading wildfires, Syrian authorities have been forced to close the Kessab border checkpoint with Turkey. Passage is now only permitted for fire emergency vehicles and humanitarian organizations from Turkey, which are providing assistance to the neighboring country in its fight against the blaze.
Firefighters from Jordan and Qatar are also assisting Syrian rescue teams in battling the fires.