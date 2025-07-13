3.74 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.43 BYN
Massive Floods Hit Catalonia Amidst Fires
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Massive Floods Hit Catalonia Amidst Firesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6928f387-65e9-4c09-8bb1-ff2d119c760f/conversions/ab3ce8cf-72bd-4b73-b28e-c145083beea7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6928f387-65e9-4c09-8bb1-ff2d119c760f/conversions/ab3ce8cf-72bd-4b73-b28e-c145083beea7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6928f387-65e9-4c09-8bb1-ff2d119c760f/conversions/ab3ce8cf-72bd-4b73-b28e-c145083beea7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6928f387-65e9-4c09-8bb1-ff2d119c760f/conversions/ab3ce8cf-72bd-4b73-b28e-c145083beea7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In Catalonia, Spain, the region has shifted from devastating forest fires to severe flooding caused by heavy rains. Streets, roads, and homes have been inundated, and railway services have been halted. The work at Barcelona’s airport has also been disrupted due to the floods.
Rivers swollen by continuous rainfall are easily sweeping away vehicles. Two people are reported missing.
Local rescue services have responded to over 30 incidents triggered by the natural disaster. The Barcelona City Council has activated its emergency response plan to address the crisis.