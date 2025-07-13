The final chords of "Slavianski Bazar" will sound on July 13. The summer amphitheater will bid farewell to the 34th forum and reveal the name of the winner of the pop performer contest. Currently, Italy is leading, with 19-year-old Domenico Barbieri having scored the maximum 70 points.

Yesterday’s opening day showcased many talented young performers. Today, July 13, promises to be a true battle for the Grand Prix. The Slavic spirit will be fully on display, as a Slavic hit will be performed live.

Russian People's Artist Oleg Gazmanov will also take part in the grand closing ceremony, delivering a performance.

"I believe that 'Slavianski Bazar' is the best festival in the world—without exaggeration. The unique concert complex was built long ago and was done right. This amphitheater is one of humanity’s greatest achievements," said Gazmanov.