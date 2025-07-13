3.74 BYN
Jorgensen: In 2024, EU Spent More on Buying Gas from Russia Than on Supporting Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In 2024, the European Union allocated more funds to purchase gas from Russia than to aid Ukraine. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jorgensen. At the same time, he reaffirmed the European Commission’s goal of completely phasing out Russian gas by 2027.
Jorgensen also emphasized the importance of developing alternative renewable and nuclear energy sources to avoid falling into new dependencies. Previously, the European Commission proposed a full ban on EU member states' purchases of pipeline and liquefied natural gas from Russia by the end of 2027. The ban will be implemented gradually, starting from January 1, 2026.