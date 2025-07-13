Watch onlineTV Programm
Macron Convinces Starmer to Shoulder Main Burden of Migration Crisis for UK

During his recent visit to the United Kingdom, French President Emmanuel Macron put Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an awkward position.

According to the Daily Express, Macron persuaded Sunak to take on the primary responsibility for the migration crisis affecting both the UK and EU countries. As a result, the UK has become a sort of hub for migrants, allowing EU nations to reduce pressure on their borders. Forecasts estimate that around 50,000 migrants will arrive in the UK via the English Channel in 2025.