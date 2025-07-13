3.74 BYN
Discontent Grows Within Trump's Camp
There is a rising tide of dissatisfaction among supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding military aid to Kiev. According to The Times, voters are voicing regret and asserting that they did not endorse such a policy.
Many Republicans aligned with the MAGA movement once believed that Trump shared their view—that the United States was overextended in the Ukrainian conflict. However, recent actions by the American leader suggest otherwise.
This week, Trump ordered the resumption of American weapons supplies to Ukraine after an unexpected suspension by the Pentagon, allegedly without his knowledge. Reuters reports that, for the first time during his second term, Trump personally authorized a package of armaments for Kiev. The estimated value of this aid is approximately $300 million, including Patriot missiles and medium-range offensive missiles.