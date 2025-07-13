3.74 BYN
Moldovan Authorities Seize Control of Country’s Judicial System
The Union of Moldovan Lawyers has announced a nationwide strike starting July 15 for at least ten days in protest against recent amendments to the legal profession law passed by the parliament. They argue that these changes place the professional community under the influence of the authorities.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity have reportedly taken control of the country's judicial system ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28th. This was stated by former Prime Minister and pro-European Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Filat.
“The authorities talk about integration into the European Union, but their actions are the complete opposite of European values. They wave the European flag over their abuses to deceive the people,” emphasized the former premier.