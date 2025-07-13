In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, the politician asserts that Macron is actively recruiting foreigners and dispatching thousands across the English Channel in a calculated effort to persuade the UK to rejoin the European Union.

In early July, the UK Home Office reported that approximately 20,000 undocumented migrants had reached Britain via the English Channel since the beginning of 2025. According to the department, this figure marks a record high compared to similar periods in previous years, representing a 40% increase over last year’s numbers. The UK authorities are reportedly spending several million pounds daily to accommodate asylum seekers in hotels.