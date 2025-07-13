Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Wildfires Rage in Utah, USA

Wildfires Rage in Utah, USA

The American state of Utah is currently engulfed in wildfires. The blaze has spread across 3,000 hectares, damaging five homes so far.

Residents are being evacuated to safe locations. Firefighters face additional challenges due to strong winds and high temperatures.

The fire has also spread into neighboring Colorado, where part of the energy infrastructure has been destroyed.