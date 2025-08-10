Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Urges Caution When Seeking Employment Abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus issued a prudent advisory to its citizens regarding the pursuit of employment opportunities overseas. This recommendation came in the wake of media reports concerning Belarusian nationals who were liberated from forced labor in Spain, as reported by BELTA.

"The Belarusian Embassy in Madrid is in contact with Spanish law enforcement authorities. Should the reports in the media be confirmed, and if necessary, Belarusian citizens will receive comprehensive consular and legal assistance," the ministry stated.

They further emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again advises citizens to exercise caution when seeking employment abroad, urging them to verify information about potential employers and working conditions thoroughly.

The department highlighted that Belarusian embassies and consulates are prepared to provide aid and support to compatriots who find themselves in difficult circumstances abroad.

"Each country where our diplomatic missions are accredited has an emergency contact number for citizens of the Republic of Belarus. Before any trip abroad—regardless of its purpose—we recommend locating the nearest Belarusian embassy or consulate and saving their contact details to ensure prompt communication with our diplomats if needed," the ministry advised.

The Ministry underscored that careful preparation for travels and awareness of where to seek assistance are crucial to ensuring safe journeys and a secure return home.