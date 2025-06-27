3.78 BYN
European Parliament allows Finland to close its border with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Parliament has authorized Finland to close its border with Russia. The decision states that Finland has the right to shut down certain crossing points along the border in accordance with the Schengen Agreement, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and alleged "hybrid threats" emanating from Russia.
However, a petition filed by Russian-speaking residents of Finland calling for the reopening of the border was blocked from further consideration.