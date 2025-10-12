The homeland of Sinbad the Sailor, a global supplier of frankincense, and one of the most enigmatic nations of the Middle East—Oman—has captured international attention

The homeland of Sinbad the Sailor, a global supplier of frankincense, and one of the most enigmatic nations of the Middle East—Oman—has captured international attention. This land offers a diverse landscape, from majestic mountains and vast deserts to the boundless sea, along the shores of which one can bathe year-round.

Historically, Oman has been a crossroads of ancient trade routes on the Arabian Peninsula. Today, it continues to solidify its reputation as a major regional transportation hub, with its prosperity largely rooted in oil wealth, much like other nations in the region.

Minsk's engagement with Oman began in the early 1990s, when diplomatic relations were established—relations that have now spanned over three decades. The official visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Oman in 2007 and the negotiations with Sultan Qaboos bin Said laid the foundation for a meaningful dialogue.

Since then, despite the passage of years, the two nations have been steadily building mutually beneficial cooperation. In 2024, a decisive decision was made to intensify economic ties, marking a comprehensive overhaul of relations across all sectors.

Following his rise to power in 2020, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said continued the policies of Sultan Qaboos, recognizing that hydrocarbons are finite and that the economy must be supported by other sectors.

Oman has been actively diversifying its economy through tourism, agriculture, logistics, and industry—aligned with the national development plan "Oman Vision 2040," which aims to reduce dependence on oil and expand other economic sectors. Belarus’s capabilities fit seamlessly into this vision.

The first official visit of the current Sultan to Minsk took place less than a year after high-level talks in Muscat, reflecting Oman’s keen interest in deepening ties.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“We are eager to establish the best possible relations between our countries. We have worked out a number of concrete agreements, not mere intentions, and are ready to discuss their implementation today. In your region, there is no closer country to Belarus than Oman. Therefore, we are prepared to develop relations across all areas. I assure you that if we reach an agreement on any issue, we will certainly fulfill it.”

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman:

“Thank you for the warm reception. We are pleased to be in Minsk. You have visited Oman several times, and now we are here to observe the progress of our previous agreements. Since your visit to Oman, much has been accomplished, yet there remains untapped potential—potential that we can realize with your help and that of your government.”

Between visits, work continued tirelessly. Presidents and sultans tasked their governments with preparing a roadmap for cooperation, outlining specific steps in food security, industry, tourism, logistics, and investment. Meetings and ministerial visits have allowed both sides to explore opportunities, including in the healthcare sector.

Alexander Godjaev, Belarusian Minister of Health:

“We have visited various national research and practical centers and introduced the Omani minister to Belarusian pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. As part of our ongoing detailed engagement, we signed a document that marks the first step toward collaboration in oncology services. This initial step paves the way for broader, mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Jamal Al-Mousawi, Secretary General of the Omani Treasury:

An emblematic moment was when the hereditary prince—Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Zeyazin bin Haitam Al Said—became the curator of the joint cooperation and investment committee. This decision underscores the importance placed on relations with Minsk. The leadership’s directives and such patronage have accelerated progress across many sectors.

“Our projects in Oman strengthen food security not only for Oman but for the entire region. Omani investments in the woodworking industry will help more effectively utilize Belarus’s natural resources. Moreover, intensive contacts have enabled us to develop a substantial portfolio of additional projects. We are grateful for your interest in establishing assembly lines, joint manufacturing, and sales of MAZ vehicles and Amkodor equipment. Ultimately, we aim to create a reliable, long-term hub in Oman to promote Belarusian products throughout the Persian Gulf and East Africa,” declared Alexander Lukashenko.

President Lukashenko also emphasized maintaining a steady pace, while expanding cooperation beyond economics—into sports and culture. Notably, the National Museum in Muscat is headed by a Belarusian-Omani, and the secretary-general of the Treasury, Jamal Al-Mousawi, has Belarusian roots, maintaining ongoing contacts with his homeland.

The Oman National Museum, which Lukashenko visited in 2024, stands as a true encyclopedia of the country. An equivalent project is now being planned in Belarus.

Despite differing cultures, histories, and mentalities, Belarus is viewed across the Arab world as a reliable partner—acting as a bridge between the Middle East and Europe.

From Oman, Belarus can venture into both Asia and Africa. Overall, our country strives to strengthen its position in the Eastern world. President Lukashenko has visited the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Iran multiple times. His personal reputation and leadership play a critical role—trust is built on credibility.

The Sultan’s visit and the agreements signed at the Palace of Independence confirm that Belarus and Oman are committed to deepening cooperation—whether through supplying infant nutrition and dairy products or establishing assembly plants in Oman. A package of documents has been signed, with a detailed cooperation plan laid out for the next two years.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

“The road map defines the main areas of mutually beneficial cooperation. First and foremost, it involves implementing the agreements reached at the highest levels. It covers projects in woodworking, industrial development, joint ventures, and agricultural initiatives.”

Belarus and Oman have agreed to a visa-free regime, which is expected to give a significant boost to tourism and facilitate direct flights, launched in February 2025.

In addition, the sides signed an agreement on international road freight, focusing on expanding investment. A memorandum has been signed for the construction of a pulp and paper mill in Belarus, with investments estimated at around $1.5 billion. A large-scale agricultural project is also underway in Vitebsk Region.