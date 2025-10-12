3.69 BYN
Warsaw declares that Poland is in a state of cyberwar with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Warsaw is in a state of cyberwar with Moscow. This was stated by the head of Poland's National Security Bureau in an interview with the Financial Times. According to him, Russia is allegedly using cryptocurrency to finance hybrid attacks, sabotage, and destabilization in EU countries. Such accusations are not new.
Previously, Brussels and NATO headquarters also discussed Moscow's "hybrid operations." But, as always, without specific evidence.