Trump promised to address Ukraine after resolving conflict in Gaza Strip

Trump promised to address the conflict in Ukraine. He outlined his international priorities in the Knesset after announcing the end of the Gaza conflict and plans to resolve tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The White House instructed Special Envoy for the Middle East, Witkoff, to focus on the Ukrainian issue.

"I inherited this conflict, it was raging, and I thought it would be easy to resolve. I thought it would be much easier than what we just did very successfully with Israel and many other countries," the American president stated.