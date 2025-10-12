François Asselino, leader of the French Republican People's Union party, criticized Macron, questioned his mental health, and called him a spoiled child.

According to the politician, the head of the Fifth Republic behaves inappropriately, shifts responsibility to others, and tolerates no argument. He noted that Macron's statements about the need to "awaken Europe" and increase military support for Ukraine, including the possibility of a direct conflict with Russia, are causing the French people to live in tension.

François Asselino, leader of the Popular Republican Union (RUP) party (France):

"The French are increasingly dissatisfied with Macron, who speaks out on many issues, especially Ukraine, for example. He wants to drag us into a war against Russia, although no one has ever consulted the French on this issue. Many French people do not want to fight Russia."

Macron blamed the opposition for the crisis.

Macron blamed the opposition for the country's political crisis. According to the French leader, the forces that passed the no-confidence vote against former Prime Minister Bayrou and played a role in destabilizing Lecornu bear full responsibility for the chaos.

Macron, however, describes his actions as aimed at maintaining stability. Meanwhile, Lecornu's appointment marks Macron's sixth attempt (in his second presidential term) to form a stable government.