Parliaments' Heads of CIS Countries to Gather in Dushanbe for Laws Unification on November 13

The heads of parliaments of the Commonwealth states will gather in Dushanbe on November 13 to coordinate efforts to unify legislation in the post-Soviet space and summarize the results of major projects overseen by their parliaments. During these days, the Tajik capital will host a session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, where the model laws formation will be discussed.

Meetings on the sidelines of the Interparliamentary Assembly are expected to take place in a warm atmosphere. Dushanbe is currently the center of parliamentary diplomacy in the post-Soviet space.

Along with the Belarusian delegation, led by Speaker of the Upper House Natalya Kochanova, delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of partner organizations, are arriving in the Tajik capital.

Three key events are expected. Among them is a meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council, which will bring together the heads of parliament. A little over a month ago, the presidents outlined a strategy for further development in Dushanbe, and parliamentary speakers are actively involved in the work.

Tajikistan is hosting the Interparliamentary Assembly for the first time; the IPA CIS headquarters are located in St. Petersburg. However, in 2025, Tajikistan assumed the CIS presidency, and Dushanbe is a welcoming platform for developing dialogue between parliaments.

The plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly will focus on model laws. These laws, in particular, concern pharmaceutical supplies in CIS countries, the environment, and limiting greenhouse gas emissions.

The legal framework for developing creative industries, strengthening territorial defense, and combating human trafficking will also be discussed.