President of Russia Arrives in Belarus for Working Visit

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has arrived in Belarus on a working visit. The aircraft carrying the Russian leader has landed at Minsk National Airport, according to BELTA.

In the Belarusian capital, the Russian President will participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and in the plenary session of the Fourth Eurasian Economic Forum, organized as part of Belarus’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.

These events are expected to gather distinguished delegations from dozens of countries. The summit of the EAEU will be chaired by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Eurasian Economic Forum commenced its activities on June 26 at the Minsk International Exhibition Center. The forum's program includes six major thematic blocks comprising 35 events, with over 2,700 participants from 33 countries.