Today, the reality is that the global economy is impacted not only by fierce market competition but also by political pressure from certain countries. Each CIS country faces this challenge. Therefore, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) must work more proactively today and make important decisions that deliver concrete economic benefits. This includes working without arbitrary exceptions or restrictions on the common market for goods and services, industrial cooperation, food security, transportation, logistics, tourism, and digitalization.

"Perhaps criticism is also a good thing. Because criticism forces us to think more actively about new areas, about the formats of cooperation that the CIS needs. However, the Commonwealth exists not only on paper. It is actively developing, and interaction between countries, especially mutual trade and cooperation in each economic area, is also developing. We see growing trade, we see documents being adopted at the CIS level, and most importantly, the recommendations, rules, and agreements that are in effect, enabling the entire Commonwealth to work together. Relationships have been built, and we draw on each other's experience. We don't compete, but rather complement each other," Mikhail Myskin, Director of the Economic Cooperation Department of the CIS Executive Committee has noted.