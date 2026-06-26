3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.21 BYN
Belarus Demands UN Condemnation of Acts of Violence
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus continues to seek condemnation of acts of violence against its citizens at various UN forums. Yesterday, Belarusian Representative Dmitry Krasovsky made a strong statement regarding the attack on bus carrying passengersin the Bryansk region.
During his speech at the UN headquarters in Kenya, he strongly condemned any acts of violence against civilians and emphasized the need for an immediate and objective investigation into the bus tragedy.
Belarus is also seeking an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the attack near Bryansk, which killed a Belarusian woman and injured several children. Russia supported Minsk's demand to convene the UN Security Council.