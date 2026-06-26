7-for-7 Exchange of Civilians Takes Place at Novaya Guta Checkpoint

On June 27, Belarus became the venue for the exchange of civilians between Russia and Ukraine, BelTA reports.

Belarus, consistently reaffirming its peaceful stance, provides safe humanitarian channels, corridors, and venues for organizing and conducting exchange procedures between Russia and Ukraine.

As reported, yesterday, June 26, the two sides transferred 160 prisoners of war each. Today, another humanitarian exchange is taking place at the Novaya Guta checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Seven civilians are being returned from Ukraine to Russia, and the same number is being sent to Ukraine.