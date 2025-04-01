Putin: Results of Belarusian-Russian Integration Are Felt in All Areas of Life

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the outcomes of Belarusian-Russian integration are evident in every aspect of life. This declaration was made during his address to the participants of a ceremonial gathering on the occasion of the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia, which was published on the Kremlin's website, according to BelTA.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia is a celebration that symbolizes the unbreakable ties of fraternal friendship between our nations, the commonality of their historical destinies, and their shared spiritual and moral values.

"For more than a quarter of a century in the construction of the Union State, significant strides have been made in developing Russian-Belarusian ties and advancing mutually beneficial integration processes. The results of these efforts are, without exaggeration, felt in all spheres of our lives. The citizens of Russia and Belarus enjoy equal rights in the fields of healthcare and education, social security and pensions, as well as in the choice of residence and employment. Productive trade-economic, scientific-technical, and humanitarian cooperation continues to expand, along with contacts between our parliaments, regions, and cities," he noted.

"In the current complex international environment, the joint actions of the Russian and Belarusian sides are ensuring the strengthening of our defense capabilities and the reliable security of the Union State. We steadfastly uphold our legitimate foreign policy interests and work together with international partners to foster a fairer, multipolar world order," the Russian leader remarked.

"On May 9, we will commemorate a significant date—the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Preserving the memory of the heroism of the generation of victors undoubtedly strengthens our collective resolve to stand against any manifestations of neo-Nazism and to significantly contribute to ensuring peace and security on our planet," the Russian president underscored.