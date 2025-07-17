Orban Allows Hungary to Leave EU

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/14581b58-0c49-4944-a5aa-be260090e3eb/conversions/9c5f2455-1837-425f-aa20-3427e1fa6747-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/14581b58-0c49-4944-a5aa-be260090e3eb/conversions/9c5f2455-1837-425f-aa20-3427e1fa6747-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/14581b58-0c49-4944-a5aa-be260090e3eb/conversions/9c5f2455-1837-425f-aa20-3427e1fa6747-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/14581b58-0c49-4944-a5aa-be260090e3eb/conversions/9c5f2455-1837-425f-aa20-3427e1fa6747-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Prime Minister of Hungary has admitted the possibility of Budapest leaving the European Union. Viktor Orban emphasized that the EU has turned from an economic union into a political one. But today, according to Orban, it is more advantageous for Hungary "to be in the EU and fight for change from within."

Recall that Hungary joined the union in 2004. According to the head of government, the EU "was not like that at all" back then; Brussels did not impose its opinion on member states regarding migration, gender education of children, or participation in military conflict.