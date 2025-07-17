U.S. Senate Approves Legislation to Cancel Funding for USAID and Two Media

The crackdown on USAID continues. The U.S. Senate has approved Donald Trump’s bill to revoke funding for the global soft power agency, as well as for NPR radio network and PBS television service.

These expenditures were already allocated in the American budget, so the White House required support from both the Senate and the House of Representatives to cancel them. If the bill receives final approval in the lower chamber, it will be sent to Trump for signature. Subsequently, $9 billion will be returned to the U.S. federal budget.