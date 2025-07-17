Watch onlineTV Programm
Ukraine Offers Foreign Manufacturers to Test Weapons at the Front

Now it's formal. Kiev has allowed the use of Ukranian territory as a military testing ground.

According to Reuters, Ukraine has offered foreign arms manufacturers to test their latest models on the front line. To confirm this, the authors of the article cite a statement from the Ukrainian state project on investments in weapons and procurement Brave1. Among the military technologies that Kiev wants to test - new air defense capabilities are named first and foremost - "drone interceptors and systems with artificial intelligence."