Ukraine Offers Foreign Manufacturers to Test Weapons at the Front
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Now it's formal. Kiev has allowed the use of Ukranian territory as a military testing ground.
According to Reuters, Ukraine has offered foreign arms manufacturers to test their latest models on the front line. To confirm this, the authors of the article cite a statement from the Ukrainian state project on investments in weapons and procurement Brave1. Among the military technologies that Kiev wants to test - new air defense capabilities are named first and foremost - "drone interceptors and systems with artificial intelligence."